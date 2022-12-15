Sunderland drink-driver caught over three times the limit after jumping red light in front of police

Nathan Armstrong, 33, was witnessed committing the early hours traffic lights offence in city centre St Michael’s Way.

Armstrong, of Gayhurst Crescent, Doxford Park, gave a breath test reading after being pulled over, a court heard. The financial compliance worker blew 118mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Sunday, November 27. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his ban, magistrates in South Tyneside fined him £500 and ordered him to pay a £200 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “He was stopped by the police after appearing to go through a red light. A roadside test was positive. He was clearly drunk.

“The reading is one which, if you look at the guidelines, is in the band of a community order and a ban of between 23 and 28 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s entitled to credit for an early guilty plea, and he is a man of previous good character.”

Father-of-two Armstrong pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Moore, defending, said: “Mr Armstrong has never been in trouble before, this is his first time before a court in any capacity.

“He’s well aware that he’s going to receive a driving disqualification. He’s entitled to full credit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a very short distance driven and he is remorseful. He’s lost his good character here today.