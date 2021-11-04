Sunderland danger biker crashed into BMW at 100mph - and flew over car's roof

Jamie Downing, 28, tried to get up and walk off after the smash in residential Palgrove Road, Pennywell, at 5.44pm on Friday, April 30, but collapsed.

Downing, of Pilgrim Close, Southwick, suffered a fractured pelvis and groin injuries and has needed intensive hospital recuperation.

He was brought into South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in wheelchair to hear the case against him outlined by prosecutor Rebecca Gibson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Palgrove Road, Pennywell.

She said: “This is a matter that involves dangerous driving and a collision.

“The victim was driving her BMW, and her partner was in the passenger seat.

“She turned into Palgrove Road from Hylton Road and drove past the first junction.

“She slowed to let another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, pass, and she has moved forward.

“She would state the bike rider was travelling at about 100mph.

“He tried to swerve around her car but he was going too fast and hit the front of her car, causing extensive damage.

“He was thrown from the bike and landed behind the car.

“The defendant stood up and tried to walk off but collapsed after a few steps.”

The court heard the victim had been given the car by her mother so she could better attend hospital for cancer treatment.

Mrs Gibson said the exterior damage to the motor, and the discharge of its airbags, meant it was likely a write-off.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said the accident had been entirely of Downing’s making.

He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

His six previous convictions include dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence, for which he was jailed in 2016.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “It’s a guilty plea at the first opportunity. He still can’t walk and has been bedridden and uses a wheelchair.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and granted Downing unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, November 23.

He was handed an interim driving ban.