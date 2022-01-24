Sunderland dad drove while drunk and banned 'to avoid waking sleeping child'

Syed Ali, 23, left the woman’s home in the dead of night and set out on the six-minute drive to his parents’ address on Saturday, November 13, a court heard.

But he was stopped on route by police who spotted his Renault Clio swerving across lanes in Burn Park Road, near the University of Sunderland.

A roadside breath test proved he was over the drink-drive limit – and he also confessed to being four months into a year-long disqualification.

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside told Ali, of Nilverton Avenue, Hillview, his motoring crimes were so serious they had crossed the custody threshold.

But they spared him an immediate 12-week jail term by suspending the sentence for 18 months.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said: “At 3am, an officer was on duty when a black Renault Clio drew his attention due to the manner of driving.

“It was moving from lane to lane, and the officer illuminated his lights and siren, causing the vehicle to stop.

“The police officer approached the defendant, who appeared to be drunk. The defendant failed a roadside breath test.”

The court heard Ali was banned from driving under the totting-up process for speeding offences on July 22 last year.

His breath test reading showed 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and drink-driving, and to failing to surrender to custody on Monday, November 29 in South Shields.

Anna Metcalfe, defending, said: “Mr Ali had been out drinking with friends and he got a taxi back to his partner’s address.

“Being intoxicated has caused issues with his partner, and they started arguing.

“He didn’t want to be there because their two-year-old son was present, and he didn’t want him to wake up. He regrets his decision to drive.”

Magistrates also ordered Ali to complete 140 hours of unpaid work under an 18-month community order.

He must pay a £156 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, and was fined £50 for failing to surrender to custody.

He was banned from driving for a further 18 months.

