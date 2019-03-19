Sunderland dad caught smuggling banned items to prisoner son during jail visit

A dad was caught on camera carrying banned items during a jail visit with his son.

CCTV operators spotted David Stamp put something on a tray at HMP Northumberland last May, which was picked up by the prisoner and put down his top.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when staff searched the prisoner son, they recovered tobacco.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the 53-year-old dad had "inadvertently" removed his prescription medication, including capsules of Class A morphine, at the same time he took the tobacco out of his pocket.

The entire exchange was captured on video, which was played at Stamp's sentence hearing.

Stamp, of Lampton Tower, Sunderland, admitted conveying banned items into prison.

Mr recorder Anthony Kelbrick sentenced him to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told him: "It was a very stupid thing to do".

The court heard medical records proved the medication had been prescribed to Stamp.