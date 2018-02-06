Sunderland councillor quizzed over historical sex abuse allegation

A Labour councillor has been suspended from the party after being questioned by police over an historical sex abuse allegation, according to reports.

The BBC has said Coun Thomas Wright, who serves the St Anne’s ward in the city, has been questioned under caution in connection with an historical sex offence allegation.

Northumbria Police said a 64-year-old man was questioned under caution over a report of a historical sexual offence.

Coun Wright is also chairman of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority and is also on the board of Pennywell Youth Project, South Hylton Primary School, the Local Government Association’s General Assembly and the North East Regional Employers’ Organisation.

He is also listed as being on the boards of Academy 360, Gentoo Operations Committee, Gentoo Sunderland and Pennywell Community Association.

A spokeswoman for the Labour Party today confirmed: “Councillor Wright is suspended from the Labour Party.”

Coun Wright retained his seat at the 2014 Local Elections after first being elected to the council in 2002.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “A 64-year-old man has been questioned under caution over a report of an historic sexual offence.”

Sunderland City Council said it would not comment.

When contacted by the Echo Coun Wright said: “I can’t remember what happened 46 years ago when I was 19.

“I can’t comment further.”