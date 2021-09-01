Sunderland coroner's officer makes appeal to trace family of 81-year-old Jack Homer

A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of an elderly Sunderland man.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:58 pm

Eighty-one-year-old Jack Homer lived with his partner in Chester Road but she is unable to provide any information about his family.

Mr Homer did not have any children and it is believed he may not have been in touch with other members of his family for some time.

Anyone with any information should contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on 561 7844 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Can you help trace the family of Jack Homer?

