Sunderland coroner’s officer appeals for help to trace family of deceased John Wood
A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of an elderly man who died at home.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:37 am
Eighty-year-old Joseph Selwyn Wood passed away at his home address in Chilton Moor, Fence Houses, on Sunday, January 9.
Nothing is known about Mr Wood or his family as he lived alone.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact coroner’s officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland Civic Centre on her direct line 561 7842, by fax on 553 7803 or via email at [email protected]