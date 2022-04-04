Sunderland coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of dad Paul Sayers
A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who died at his home in Washington at the weekend.
Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill has opened an investigation into the death of Paul Sayers.
The 58-year-old died at his home address in Banbury, off Usworth Station Road in Washington, yesterday, Sunday, April 3.
Mr Weighill has spoken to the deceased’s brother, who has informed him that Mr Sayers has five children, but was not in contact with them at the time of his death.
It is not believed that any family members have contact details for the children.
Now Mr Weighill is appealing for anyone who does have any information on how to contact Mr Sayer’s children to get in touch as soon as possible.
Anyone with any information that can help the investigation is asked to contact Andrew Weighill at the Coroner's Office in City Hall on 0191 5617841 or via email: [email protected]