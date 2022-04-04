Sunderland coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of dad Paul Sayers

Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill has opened an investigation into the death of Paul Sayers.

The 58-year-old died at his home address in Banbury, off Usworth Station Road in Washington, yesterday, Sunday, April 3.

Mr Weighill has spoken to the deceased’s brother, who has informed him that Mr Sayers has five children, but was not in contact with them at the time of his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not believed that any family members have contact details for the children.

Now Mr Weighill is appealing for anyone who does have any information on how to contact Mr Sayer’s children to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information that can help the investigation is asked to contact Andrew Weighill at the Coroner's Office in City Hall on 0191 5617841 or via email: [email protected]

Sunderland Coroner's Office has launched an investigation into Mr Sayers' death

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.