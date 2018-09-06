Sunderland community left in shock as murder probe continues

Families and business owners have spoken of their shock and upset after a murder investigation was launched on their doorstep.

A police cordon in Sea Road, in Fulwell - stretching from Mere Knolls Road and Garcia Terrace to Marshall Terrace - remains in place this morning following the death of a 62-year-old woman last night.

Police and forensics officers in Sea Road, Sunderland.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Forensics officers have been seen carrying out inquiries in the street as investigations continue.

Businesses have been told to expect the cordon - which has also closed off access to the back lane of the shut off section of the street, with vehicles allowed out by uniformed officers and carers let in to reach their calls - to be in place until lunchtime.

Forensics officers in Sea Road, Sunderland

People say they saw police arrive in the road shortly before 11pm yesterday.

One resident, who looked on as police arrived in Sea Road, said: "I went to switch the television off and I looked out of the window and I could see a young lady police officer leaning on my wall and then another police officer turned up.

"I could tell they were watching a house and they were standing there for maybe 45 minutes.

"They just had eyes on it the whole time and were obviously waiting for something.

"Armed police turned up, the dog units were there and the BMW X5s and they were fully equipped.

"One of them got a pair of step ladders and scaled the wall to the house, but I couldn't see what was happening around the front, but I heard a commotion.

"After it was all over I went out and spoke to an officer and they said there was nothing to worry about."

A 56-year-old woman, from Atkinson Road, said: "My daughter phoned this morning at 7.30am and told me what had happened.

"It's so sad.

"I've lived around here all my life and it's just going downhill."

A 55-year-old man, who lives in Sea Road, said: "It was about 10.50pm, and I just heard sirens and saw all the blue lights.

"I thought something had happened at the pub or down the beach.

"Then I saw two ambulances turn up.

"I could see one paramedic, he was running in and out of the ambulance, and they left very quickly, so I knew it had to be something very serious, and then all the police were still about.

"I think I know the women it happened to and she's a lovely lovely woman.

"It's very sad what's happened."

A 42-year-old woman, whose parents live off Sea Road, arrived to walk her young child to school to find the cordon in place.

"I knew something had happened from the school and I just wanted to make sure I could get my little one there." she said.

We've still been able to use the cut to get there and the school said they knew people would be a bit late.

"I was just shocked to hear what had happened."

A Partners and Communities Together (Pact) meeting is due to be held today at 6pm at Fulwell Community Centre in Chapman Street, with antisocial behaviour, drug dealing and substance misuse, vehicle crime, burglary and vandalism listed as the issues due to be discussed.

This morning, parents and grandparents taking children to Fulwell Junior School were asked to take an alternative route as the main street was closed off to traffic and people on foot.

The school had sent out a text to families, telling them of the restricted access and that they understood this might cause delays in the arrival of children.