Sunderland city centre police office to close for building work

Sunderland city centre's police office will be closed early next week.

The front office at Waterloo Place Police Station will be temporarily closed for essential building and maintenance work on Monday and Tuesday, May 13 and 14.

During the 48-hour period, the station will not be accessible to the public.

The station is expected to reopen as usual on Wednesday, May 15.

Inspector Jamie Southwell, of Northumbria Police, said: "The public can still contact us during this temporary closure by calling 101 or visiting our website at www.northumbria.police.uk.

"In an emergency, call 999."