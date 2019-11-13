Sunderland car accident liar escapes nursing ban at disciplinary hearing

Leanne McGough has avoided a ban from her nursing career after a disciplinary investigation.

Leanne McGough, of Sunderland, received a 21-month suspended jail sentence earlier this year after she admitted perverting the cause of justice and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The Sunderland Royal Hospital junior sister was also ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work following the “inebriated” incident at a Northumberland glamping site in August 2018.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) launched its own investigation and an independent panel has now decided that she has brought the profession into disrepute.

Mum-of-two Natalie Cave, 29, from Sunderland, who was left scarred for life after the incident which resulted in Leanne McGough and Jemma Armstrong appearing at court.

While branding her behaviour “dishonest”, it opted against imposing a temporary ban or striking her off the nursing register after learning of her “otherwise unblemished career record” and concluded that there was a “public interest in allowing an experienced nurse to continue to practise”.

McGough initially backed up a story by Jemma Armstrong that Armstrong was driving a car which reversed into and injured Natalie Cave.

Ms Cave, 29, was pinned underneath the Audi with firepit debris burning into her leg and is now scarred for life after suffering nerve and ligament damage.

She remained in hospital for a month and was later forced to quit her customer service job at Greggs over fears she would not be able to cope with its physical demands.

The leg injuries suffered by Natalie Cave following the incident in Northumberland.

McGough, 37, of Sheppard Terrace, Castletown, and Armstrong quickly changed their stories and confessed to police that a teenager had been behind the wheel.

Armstrong, 35, of West View, Roker, Sunderland, also admitted perverting the cause of justice and received an 18-week suspended sentence with 150 hours of unpaid work when the pair appeared before Newcastle Crown Court in April.

An NMC report now states “that the behaviour which gave rise to the charges was not in a clinical setting but was a tragic event among friends in Miss McGough’s personal life”.

It adds: “The panel noted that Miss McGough has shown significant insight into her conduct and that she made early admissions, self-referred to the NMC and has demonstrated evidence of genuine remorse.”

McGough, who did not appear before the Edinburgh panel, also said in a statement to the NMC: “I know what I have done is completely wrong and is completely out of character.

“I have been in shock and am very ashamed and remorseful for what I have done”.

The panel considered a ban “would be disproportionate” and imposed a five-year caution order after deciding her fitness to practise was impaired.

Its report continues: “The panel noted the references and testimonials before it, from a wide range and number of colleagues, all of which attest to Miss McGough’s ability as a nurse, her honesty and integrity.

“In addition, Miss McGough’s employers have ‘no concerns about her performance clinically or professionally’.

“The panel considered there to be a public interest in allowing an experienced nurse to continue to practise.”

Details of the caution order would be available to any prospective employer.