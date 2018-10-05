Sunderland businessman jailed for molesting young girl has prison sentence cut after appeal

A businessman from Sunderland who admitted molesting a young girl, but then changed his mind and insisted he was innocent, has had his jail term cut on appeal.

Jamie Lee Collins, of Bramwell Road, was locked up for eight years at Durham Crown Court on June 15.

The 31-year-old admitted six counts of sexual assault and three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, all involving a girl aged under 13.

He also admitted voyeurism and making indecent photos of a child, Mrs Justice Cutts told London's Appeal Court today.

Collins molested the girl and put her hand on his private parts as well as filming her on his mobile phone.

He was found to have four indecent images of children, not related to the victim of the other offences.

After admitting his crimes, Collins changed legal team and tried to go back on his guilty pleas, but that was refused.

His change of heart caused his victim a 'roller coaster of emotion and prolonged agony', said Mrs Justice Cutts.

He continued to deny his guilt to a probation officer, instead blaming the victim.

Lawyers for Collins today argued his jail term was far too tough and should be reduced.

They pointed to his previous good character and argued he should have got more credit for pleading guilty.

He had started his own computer business 'from scratch' and made it into a 'successful enterprise', the court heard.

"Collins was entitled to and should have received some small credit for his guilty pleas," concluded Mrs Justice Cutts.

The appeal judge, who was sitting with Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, reduced Collins' jail term from eight years to seven-and-a-half years.