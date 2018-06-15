Sunderland businessman jailed for eight years after abusing schoolgirl

The mum of a schoolgirl who was sexually abused by a Sunderland businessman has labelled him “an evil, manipulating monster” as he begins an eight-year jail term.

Jamie Lee Collins, who runs his own web design firm, admitted 11 offences in a hearing at Durham Crown Court in October last year.

Jamie Lee Collins.

However, he later attempted to change his plea at a later hearing.

His case was taken to Carlisle Crown Court, where a judge rejected Collins’ application to enter new guilty pleas to the charges and remanded him in prison last month.

At Durham Crown Court today, Collins, who appeared from court via videolink from prison, was caged for a total of eight years for his crimes.

Prosecutor Christine Egerton told the hearing that Collins, 31, abused the girl over a three-month period.

Collins had previously admitted three counts of sexual assault, six counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of voyeurism and one count of making indecent photographs of a child.

Ms Egerton said that Collins has manipulated the victim, telling her he was “her man” during the time he was carrying out the acts.

In a victim impact statement read out in court the girl said: “I feel I have a greater understanding of what Collins to me now.

“Looking back he groomed me at every opportunity.”

She added: “I have struggled emotionally, with relationships and trust.

“My schoolwork has been significantly affected.

“When I am alone I am constantly thinking about what happened.

“I want the judge to know that Collins has ruined my life forever.”

A statement from the victim’s mum spoke of the pain that Collins’ attempt to change his plea had caused, delaying his sentencing by nine months.

“When Collins pleaded guilty my daughter felt huge relief that he had admitted guilt and she could rebuild her life.

“When he attempted to vacate his pleas, this had an even bigger impact replaced by a rollercoaster of emotions and agony.

“I personally have lost trust in adults and feel as though my life has been on hold for three long years.

“I feel like I have suffered a prison sentence myself.”

David Callan, mitigating, said Collins had engaged with prison service staff since being on remand in the past month.

“He ran his own successful computer business which is now very much in jeopardy although he does have a friend who is trying to look after it.

“Why a man of this age should start to offend is something of a mystery.”

Sentencing him to a total of eight years in prison, record of Durham Judge Christopher Prince told Collins, previously of Bramwell Road, Sunderland, said he could be given no credit for his sentence after attempting to change his pleas.

Collins was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, a restraining order and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Speaking after the case, the victim’s mum told the Echo: “After a long and painful three years, we are pleased that this evil manipulating monster has finally been punished for what he has done.

“I can’t change what he has done to my family but now at least he can’t bring harm to any other innocent people.

“I hope that the people who have fallen for his lies can now give us the space to recover and respect our privacy.

“I want to thank Durham Police for all their help and support during this traumatic experience.”

Detective constable Claire Trewick, who led the Durham Police investigation against Collins, said: “It has been a long, painful and emotional journey for the victim and her family, prolonged by Collins’ ignorance and arrogance regarding the circumstances.

“We are pleased to have got to this day and justice has been served.”