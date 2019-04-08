Sunderland businessman fined over dumped rubbish

A Sunderland businessman has been fined over dumped rubbish.

John Fletcher, owner of Fletcher’s Food and Wine, in Tower Street West, Hendon, admitted failing to provide waste information documents when he appeared before Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.

The Echo's Clean Streets campaign logo.

The 32-year-old was ordered to pay a total of more than £900 after being taken to court by Sunderland City Council.

Jim Wotherspoon, prosecuting, said in April last year fly-tip investigation officers investigated plastic packaging and cardboard boxes found dumped at the rear of Hudson Road.

He said labelling on the rubbish was for Fletcher’s Food and Wine in Tower Street West.

Mr Wotherspoon said Mr Fletcher was required to provide copies of his waste information forms, which he is legally obliged to keep for two years, but he failed to do so.

He is disappointed and this certainly won’t happen again Tim Morgan

He said Mr Fletcher also failed to turn up for an interview with environmental enforcement officers to discuss how the waste had ended up being dumped in Hudson Road.

As a result environmental officers were satisfied that the offence of failure to provide waste information forms upon request had been committed and offered Mr Fletcher the opportunity to pay a fixed penalty notice of £300.

But, no payments were received from Mr Fletcher and the matter was taken to court.

Defending, Tim Morgan, said at the time Mr Fletcher was paying someone to take the waste and it was clear they hadn’t disposed of it properly.

He said: “The defendent has since sought the services of another company. He is quite sure the company is a legitimate company.

“He understands that whoever is disposing for the waste from his shop must do so in a proper manner.”

Mr Morgan said Mr Fletcher has owned his shop for ten years and is a longstanding member of the community who does not want to see the area with rubbish dumped.

He said: “He is disappointed and this certainly won’t happen again.”

Mr Fletcher was fined £500 and ordered to pay £364.50 in costs and a £50 surcharge.

The Echo is continuing to run its Cleans Streets campaign encouraging residents to play their part in keeping Sunderland smarter.

*Residents are reminded they can report fly-tipping at Sunderland.gov.uk or on 0191 520 5550.