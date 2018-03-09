Sunderland burglars suspected after string of raids in villages

Burglars from Sunderland are believed to be responsible for a string of break-ins in a nearby village.

Undercover police are to patrol the streets as part of a crime crackdown in Cleadon.

The operation – which will also include East Boldon and surrounding areas – is in response to a number of homes being hit by thieves.

In the past month, there has been eight properties broken into in the area – with most burglaries happening during the day.

It is understood the crimes are being committed by criminals travelling into the area from Sunderland.

Speaking at West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon Community Area Forum, Pc Andy Wilkinson said: “Our main target since the last meeting is burglaries.

“Since the last meeting we have had eight burglaries reported in the area. It might not sound a lot, but for us that is eight too many.

“These are happening predominately in the afternoon, but also during the day between 8am and 5pm.

“We are gathering intelligence and we believe they are coming from other areas, many from the Sunderland area.

“In response, we have high-vis patrols in the area and we will also have plain clothes officers in the area.

“This is our target and our main focus.”

Pc Wilkinson added: “Hopefully, by the next meeting we would have had some good intelligence and good information, which will have resulted in bringing some of these suspects to justice.”

As part of the campaign, police also issued a range of crime prevention advice as well as urged residents to report anybody acting suspicious around homes in their neighbourhoods.

For crime prevention advice, visit www.northumbria.police.uk.