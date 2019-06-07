A burglar who treated himself to a mini shopping spree using bank cards he had stolen during a house raid has been put behind bars.

Within an hour of breaking into his victims' home Steven Spencer had spent over £140 on snacks, clothes, alcohol and chocolate.



During the spending splurge, the 49-year-old had spent £7,96 on a meal at Burger King, enjoyed a rum and coke from a nearby pub, and splashed out at JD Sports, Boots and Wilko.



Newcastle Crown Court heard the cards belonged to a couple whose home he raided on St. Luke's Road in Sunderland in March.



The victim, who was at home with her husband when their home was targeted, said in a statement: "I feel absolutely violated by what has gone on.



"I can't believe someone can brazenly come into your home, which is meant to be a safe place, in broad daylight.



"The worst thing for me is my daughter could have been home when this happened."



The court heard Spencer had broken into another house on the same street two weeks earlier.



That victim, who was left "upset and distressed" realised his home had been raided when he got back and found his dog, who had been left safe inside, was now in the garden.



Spencer, of Front Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland, admitted two charges of burglary and three offences of fraud.



Mr recorder Simon Goldberg jailed Spencer, who has convictions which include nine previous house raids and had just been released from jail, to three-and-a-half years behind bars.