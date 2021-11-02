Alan Harrison has been brought to justice after he broke into a Sunderland property on North Bridge Street on May 31 and stole the victim’s bank cards and car keys.

The 50-year-old made off in a red Suzuki that was parked outside the address before going on to fraudulently use the card in three shops.

As part of their investigation, officers circulated their prime suspect’s image and asked members of the public for help identifying him.

Alan Harrison has been jailed for three years after admitting to the offences at Newcastle Crown Court.

On Friday, October 29, Harrison, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of fraud by false representation and having no insurance when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court – where he was jailed for three years.

Detective Constable Neil Swainston, who led the investigation, said: “This is a superb outcome which was only possible thanks to the public’s help.

“On many occasions we turn to the community for help or information in a range of circumstances – whether it be identifying a possible suspect to asking for witnesses who may have that piece of information that holds the key to our enquiries.

Police were able to identify Harrison after they circulated this CCTV image of him.

“This is a brilliant example of how the public can work with us in order to bring effective justice and it was because of their information that Harrison is now behind bars.

“Burglary is an intrusive crime and he had the audacity to force his way into someone’s home while they were asleep upstairs, steal their possessions, before driving off in their car.

“There is no place in our community for individuals like Harrison, and he had little choice but to plead guilty in court with the weight of evidence against him overwhelming.

“We will continue to do everything we can to put burglars and thieves behind bars and would like to thank the public for the instrumental role they played in this outcome. By working together, we can ensure our city remains a safe place to live and work.”

