Lawrence Drew was out on licence from a prison sentence for previous violence on the same woman when he snapped because she rejected his idea.Newcastle Crown Court heard how the 55-year-old pushed the victim to the ground, kicked her multiple times in the back, called her vile names and bent her fingers back.

The pair spent the night in separate rooms after the attack and Drew poured half a can of lager over her head when the argument continued the next day.Drew, of Shakespeare Street, Houghton, admitted assault and common assault, and has now been jailed for 20 months for his crimes.Prosecutor John Crawford told the court how Drew had been jailed for 14 months in January last year for an attack on the same victim.

He was released almost immediately due to the amount of time he had spent on remand.

The court heard on June 7 Drew was staying at the victim's home.Mr Crawford explained at the court hearing how the upsetting events unfolded.

He told the court: "The assault took place at her home where she, the defendant and a friend were present.

"She states the defendant proposed he wanted to take part in swinging. However, she declined and subsequently the friend left.

"An argument started, with the defendant shouting at her.

"Events then turned physical. He pushed her to the ground, kicked her multiple times in the back, called her a dirty **** and bent back her fingers."

Mr Crawford said there was a further argument as Drew packed his belongings the following morning and he tipped a half can of lager over her head.The victim described the impact of the her attacker’s crimes in a statement for the court.

She said: "He has made me feel used and dirty. I don't want to see him every again. I am frightened of him."The relationship is over and there is no going back for us."Mr Recorder Jamie Hill QC sentenced Drew to 20 months behind bars.The judge told him his treatment of the woman had been ‘appalling’.

He said: "It seems this relationship is toxic to say the least and your behaviour towards her has been appalling.

"This happened in her own home and is aggravated by the fact you added insult to injury by pouring later over her the next day."

The court heard Drew has displayed a "bad attitude towards women in general", particularly the victim, in his pre-sentence probation report.

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said Drew had gone to live with the victim after his last release from prison and added: "Mr Drew acknowledges there is no going back for them because this is now twice he has found himself before the court for his actions towards her."

Miss Mustard said Drew plans to live with his son in Sunderland, away from where the victim lives, when he is released again.

