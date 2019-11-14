Simon Perry

Simon Perry punched his victim unconscious after he pushed her into the bath fully clothed, with the shower water running over her.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman suffered a wound to her cheek and was left bruised after the beating.

Perry, of Cairo Street, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding in relation to the violence last June and assault by beating in relation to an attack, when the victim was punched once in the face, earlier that month.

Mr Recorder Kelly sentenced the 32-year-old to a total of 30months behind bars with a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

The judge told him: "There was an argument and you punched her in the cheek.

“She ran the shower to clean up and you pushed her, as she was at the time, fully clothed, into the bath, under the shower.

"You then repeatedly punched her, to the extent she lost consciousness briefly.

“And when she regained it you were still punching her.

"You then pulled the shower pole that holds up the curtain and repeatedly hit her over her body with it."

The court heard the victim fled from the house and sought help from a friend.