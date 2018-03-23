Sunderland brute exposed as paedophile after battering his girlfriend

A violent brute was exposed as a paedophile when a schoolgirl victim sent damning screenshots to the girlfriend he had just hospitalised.

Lewis Moseley, 20, fractured his girlfriend's cheekbone with two forceful punches during a row after she said she was leaving him last June.

Just days later, while the woman was recovering from her violent ordeal that left her so injured and stressed that she lost her hair, she received a series of messages from a teenager saying Moseley had asked to have sex with her.

Prosecutor Anthony Dunne told Newcastle Crown Court: "She didn't believe it at first but then she was sent screenshots of the conversations.

"They make it clear he knew she was at school.

"He boasted about his sexual prowess and made an attempt to meet her in order to have sexual intercourse.

"He suggested, in a move the Crown interpret as grooming, he wasn't simply looking for a sexual encounter but for a long term relationship and told her they must keep quiet because of her age but would be able to announce such a relationship once she became 16."

The court heard the stunned victim, whose face was swollen from her eye socket down to her lip for months, was sickened by what she read.

Mr Dunne added: "Upon receiving those messages, she informed the police and the defendant was arrested."

Moseley, of The Crescent, Silksworth, Sunderland, admitted assault on his then girlfriend and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard as well as the fractured bone, Moseley's former girlfriend suffered pain as a result of discs in her spine becoming tightened.

Mr Dunne told the court: "She has repeated nightmares.

"Because of stress, her hair has fallen out.

"She has taken to wearing wigs. She says she has to use twice as much make-up and is very self conscious."

The woman said in a statement: "I am not the same person I was before and I doubt I ever will be again.

"I was strong and confident. This has dragged me down to being a nervous wreck.

"I am scared to be in any kind of relationship again."

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Moseley to 15 months behind bars with a seven year restraining order, sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order.

The judge said the violence has had a long term psychological effect on Moseley's ex girlfriend.

Judge Gittins added: "After that incident, she was contacted by a girl, a 14-year-old who was able to show texts that you had sent to her over a period of time."

Vic Laffey, defending, said Moseley confessed to his crimes as soon as he was confronted and willing to work with officials to ensure he has a trouble-free future.

Mr Laffey said Moseley is in a new relationship and will have support when he is released from prison.