The number of reported crimes outside Sunderland city centre has fallen by nearly 300 complaints in a year.

The Northumbria Police figures are for August and have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Details of the latest city centre crime hotspots for the same period are available here.

Twenty incidents included 11 shoplifting reports and five anti-social behaviour cases.

Eighteen reports included five public order offences, three anti-social behaviour complaints and three violence and sexual offences (classed together).

Fourteen incidents included eight anti-social behaviour cases and five violence and sexual offences (classed together).

Fourteen reports included 11 shoplifting complaints.

Thirteen reports included seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two thefts.

Thirteen incidents included 12 anti-social behaviour complaints.

Thirteen incidents included eight shoplifting cases and two anti-social behaviour reports.

Twelve reports included six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two public order incidents.

Nine reports included four shoplifting incidents and two public order complaints.

Nine reprots included three violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two burglaries.

Nine incidents included three violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order cases.

Sunderland is divided into four separate neighbourhoods for policing purposes. The number of crimes reported to Northumbria Police in the three neighbourhoods outside the city centre was 1,470 in August 2019 and 1,764 in August 2018.

The number of reports includes investigations which are ongoing, completed or discontinued. Incidents are said to have taken place "on or near" addresses.