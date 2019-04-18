Stabbed 35 times: Sunderland man jailed for 16 years for attempted murder of bloodsoaked girlfriend who fled naked from ferocious attack

An attacker who stabbed his girlfriend 35 times to "teach her a lesson" has been jailed for attempted murder.

John Forajter's bloodsoaked victim managed to flee, naked, from the violent onslaught at her home and banged on neighbours' doors for help before she collapsed.



The 34-year-old, who was caught on CCTV as she ran for her life through her block of flats, spent four days in hospital and suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung.



She has been left with lifelong scars to her back, neck, head, breast, arms and torso.



Forajter, 41, of The Sanderlings, Ryhope, Sunderland, denied attempted murder during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where the shocking footage of the victim's getaway was played to jurors.



He told the court "I wanted to teach her a lesson" and said "It just came about, I just flipped".



After a four day trial jurors found him guilty.



Judge Roger Thomas has now sentenced Forajter to 16 years behind bars.



The judge said it was a "ferocious" attack and told him: "It involved 30 plus separate blows by you, with that knife.



"She tried to defend herself and her arms and hands were cut in the process.



"She was, effectively, defenceless against the attack."



The judge added: "It was a godsend for her, and realistically, you as well, that of those thirty odd blows you delivered you did not cause any greater internal damage.



"You could have killed her in the attack you were launching upon her."



The woman, who gave evidence from behind a screen, told the court she had been in a short relationship with Forajter and they had been arguing in her flat, in Sunderland, before the attack in October last year.



She told jurors: "He was doing my head in and I was wanting to put my pyjamas on and go to bed.



"I got my clothes off but I didn't get my pyjamas on.



"I had told him I was getting ready to go to bed, out of his way.



"I still had no clothes on and he was in the kitchen drawer.



"I heard the cutlery rattling around.



"He came out with a knife. It was red knife, for chopping veg.



"I just thought he was going to threaten me with it, I didn't think he was going to stab me.



"He stabbed me, I fell onto the bed, i was on my side, because he stabbed me.



"I put my arm up to my face and he just kept stabbing me, I had put my arm up to defend my face.



"I was shouting, asking him to leave me alone, I started apologising. I thought if I apologised he might stop but he didn't.



"I was just saying 'I'm sorry', just to see if he would stop.



"He just kept repeatedly stabbing me.



"I managed to crawl out of the door.



"I was on hands and knees. He was stabbing me in the back.



"I had to twist the lock open. He was still stabbing me."



The woman said when she finally got out of her flat she "didn't dare" look back and started knocking on doors.



She added: "I remember knocking on a door and a man answered and I just collapsed.



"I can't remember anything until I woke up in the RVI (hospital)."



The woman said in victim impact statement, read out after the guilty verdict, that she has been left with post traumatic stress disorder and is self-conscious about the lifelong scars she has been left with.



She said she has nightmares and wakes up in sweats because of the attack.



The woman added: "I find myself looking over my shoulder all the time, in case he has got out of prison and comes to get me.



"I am frightened he will find out where I now live and will send someone else to get me.



"My life will never be the same as a result of this attack."



Michael Bosomworth, defending Forajter, told the court: "He is ashamed of what he did that night and would wish to express, directly to the complainant, his apologies and regret for his actions that night."

After the case, Detective Constable Karen Butterworth, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was an absolutely horrific attack that left a terrified woman with more than 30 stab wounds.

"There can be little doubt that John Forajter tried to kill his victim that night. He subjected her to a truly harrowing ordeal in her own home in what was a sustained and unprovoked attack against someone he was meant to care for.

"Knowing the severity of his crimes, he then ran – leaving her bleeding in the corridor – before he was found nearby by police and arrested.

"His victim has showed incredible bravery after being put through this unimaginable torment, and I would like to pay tribute to her. I sincerely hope today’s conviction can offer her some kind of closure and allow her to move on with the rest of her life.

Blood on the walls after the knife attack.

"We are committed to bringing violent offenders to justice, and Forajter is clearly a dangerous individual who lost control and inflicted a huge amount of damage and pain during an inexplicable fit of rage.

"He must now face the consequences of his conduct that night and live knowing the hurt and anguish that his actions have caused."

Blood on bedsheets after the knife attack by John Forajter on his girlfriend.

Injuries suffered by John Forajter's girlfriend in the ferocious knife attack.

The knife used by John Forajter in the attack on his girlfriend.

Injuries suffered by John Forajter's girlfriend in the knife attack

Bloodsoaked pyjamas belonging to John Forajter's girlfriend.