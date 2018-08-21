Spirits and cash stolen in burglary at rugby club

Have your say

Police are investigating a burglary at a rugby club where spirits and cash were stolen.

Raiders broke into Horden and Peterlee Rugby Club in Eden Lane on Sunday evening.

Club officials said spirits and cash were stolen and there was damage to the property.

A police spokesman, said: "Durham Constabulary are investigating a suspected burglary at Horden and Peterlee Rugby Club in Eden Lane.

"The incident is believed to have occurred after 11pm on Sunday night (August 19). Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 101 quoting reference number 126 of Monday.