Speeding, no insurance and handling stolen goods – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court.
Mark Clough, 48, of Hollinside Road, was fined £180 with six penalty points for failing to identify a driver.
Dominic Hanson, 31, of Newcastle Road, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.
Daniel Alexander Graham, 27, of Brandling Street, Roker, was fined £162 for dishonestly receiving stolen goods.
Bobby Quinn, 21, of Ridley Street, Southwick, was fined £450 with three penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
David Anthony Pescod, 48, of Westheath Avenue, was fined £92 with three penalty points for speeding.
Syed Tahmid Rahat Hussain, 22, of Salisbury Street, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted was fined £180 with six penalty points.
Jonathan Leigh Hodgson, 31, of Grange Park Crescent, Bowburn, was fined £530 with three penalty points.