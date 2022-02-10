Speeding, no insurance and handling stolen goods – the latest Sunderland court cases

Mark Clough, 48, of Hollinside Road, was fined £180 with six penalty points for failing to identify a driver.

Dominic Hanson, 31, of Newcastle Road, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Daniel Alexander Graham, 27, of Brandling Street, Roker, was fined £162 for dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Bobby Quinn, 21, of Ridley Street, Southwick, was fined £450 with three penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

David Anthony Pescod, 48, of Westheath Avenue, was fined £92 with three penalty points for speeding.

Syed Tahmid Rahat Hussain, 22, of Salisbury Street, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted was fined £180 with six penalty points.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Jonathan Leigh Hodgson, 31, of Grange Park Crescent, Bowburn, was fined £530 with three penalty points.

