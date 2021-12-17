Speeding, no insurance and breach of covid rules – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court. All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:
Carl Dickman, 27, of Sixth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was fined £80 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Ross Moore, 25, of Taylor Avenue, Bear Park, Durham, who was convicted in absence of using a vehicle without insurance, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.
Paul James Thompson, 36, of Poplar House, Tatham Street, who was convicted in absence of using a vehicle without insurance, was fined £184 and banned from driving for a year.
Louise Michelle Bainbridge, 30, of Martindale Park, Houghton, was fined £200 for breach of coronavirus regulations.
John David Robinson, 40, of Boystones Court, Albany, Washington, was fined £340 for two offences of failure to wear a seat belt.
Kym Somal, 39, of Railway Terrace, was fined £140 with six penalty points for eight offences of failing to identify a driver.
Syed Jaharul Islam, 35, of Otto Terrace, was fined £310 with six penalty points after being convicted in absence of speeding.