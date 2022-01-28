Speeding, assault and using a phone while driving – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:09 pm

Johnathan Michael White, 51, of Station Avenue South, Fence Houses, was fined £100 with five penalty points for failure to stop after an accident.

Daniel Kassim, 32, of Echo Building, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £150 compensation and made subject to a restraining order for assault and fined £27 for breach of a suspended sentence.

Andrew Brown, 36, of Rosedale Street, Houghton, was fined £267 with six penalty points for speeding.

Salim Ahmed, 33, of Croft Avenue, was fined £57 and banned from driving for six months for using a mobile phone while driving.

Mamunur Rashid Choudhury, 45, of Mordey Close, was fined £237 with six penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Sean Christopher Murphy, 51, of Whitburn Terrace, East Boldon, was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 35 days for two offences of speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

David Harrison, 29, of Bergen Street, was fined £120 with six penalty points for failing to identify a driver.

