A teenager from South Shields is due in court today, charged with the murder of Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett.

The 62-year-old grandmother from Grindon was stabbed at the One Stop Shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, on September 5.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, is charged with her murder.

The case is listed at Newcastle Crown Court today for a plea and preparations hearing.

It is expected to be adjourned until the new year.