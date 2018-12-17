South Shields teen denies murder of Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett

A teenager from South Shields today denied murdering Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett.

The 62-year-old grandmother from Grindon was stabbed at the One Stop Shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, on September 5.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, is charged with her murder.

He appeared via video link to HMP Manchester for a short hearing this morning.



Mountain entered a plea for the first time, saying he was not guilty of the charge of murder.



Judge Paul Sloan QC said a further hearing will take place on January 14, and a trial by jury has been listed for March 5.



He told Mountain: "I am going to adjourn your case for a further pre-trial hearing. That hearing will be listed on January 14.



"You will be linked in on that date, as you have been today.



"Pending the hearing on January 14, you will be remanded in custody."