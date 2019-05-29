Son who quit £30,000 a year job to look after mum admitted to illegally claiming thousands in benefits

A caring son who gave up a £30,000 a year job to look after his mother fiddled benefits when he returned to work.

Paul Chirnside carried on claiming carer's allowance and income support during two periods of work.

When interviewed about the dishonest claims, Churnside said he needed the money, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

"It is accepted the claim was legitimate to begin with," said Lorna Rimell, prosecuting.

"But there were two periods of work which he initially failed to tell the authorities about.

"The total over-payment was £5,201.41."

Chirnside, 30, of Rosedale Street, Sunderland, admitted three charges of fraud between October, 2016, and May, 2018.

Ian Martin, defending, said: "Mr Chirnside was the area manager for a restaurant chain earning £30,000 a year.

"He gave that up when the caring responsibilities for his mother fell onto him.

"His debts mounted, and he became desperate for money.

"Mr Chirnside is now back in work at a Sage call centre.

"The various agencies are recovering the over-payment from his wages."

Chirnside was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 200 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £170 costs.