'Some of these people also risk their jobs by carrying out these offences': Four-day police operation sees lorry drivers fined

Four days of action targeting large goods vehicles resulted in fines for 26 lorry drivers for not wearing their seatbelts.

Another six drivers were given traffic offence reports for driving whilst using mobile phones and not being in proper control of a vehicle, meaning they could be eligible for an educational course, or could receive a fine.

The initiative, named Operation Tramline, took place for four days from Monday, February 11, on roads across Cleveland and Durham.

It aims to detect offences carried out by the drivers of large goods vehicles by patrolling in an unmarked tractor unit.

Travelling in the tractor unit makes it easier for the officers to see into the cab of a large goods vehicle by being at the same level and therefore they can see any offences clearly.

Sergeant Jon Stokeld, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “We are always disappointed when people take risks with their lives and other people’s lives, and it is particularly shocking when those drivers are in charge of a large goods vehicle which has the potential to do such huge damage. Some of these people also risk their jobs by carrying out these offences.

“Whilst it is pleasing to see that we were able to take positive action against these drivers who flouted the law, it is disappointing that they took the risk in committing the offence in the first place.

“We work around the clock to keep our roads as safe as we possibly can and we will continue with these operations in order to do so."