Sixth youth arrested after threatening videos circulate in Sunderland

A sixth young person has been arrested by Northumbria Police after videos threatening to place a bomb in a Sunderland school swept social media.

It has been confirmed that a teenage boy was arrested in the city yesterday on suspicion of malicious communication in connection with threats made to place a bomb at a school.

A sixth youth has been arrested.

Five other young people have also been arrested.

Two youths have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and three youths have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The videos, which have since been removed from social media, were also said to show schoolboys threatening male pupils from another school in Sunderland. Police have advised that the incidents are not believed to be racially motivated.

Officers in the city have vowed to work alongside the British Transport Police and Sunderland City Council in response to the incidents, reassure the public and identify those involved.

Police have said they are also aware of incidents of anti-social behaviour, including on the Metro, and that the partners involved will work together to combat this.

Additional patrols will take place in the city this afternoon and across the weekend.

Chief Inspector Mark Hall said: “I want to reassure local residents and parents that we are treating these incidents very seriously and are working with British Transport Police, local schools and Sunderland City Council to address the issues.

“There will be a visible police presence around schools in the city this afternoon to prevent any further disorder and these patrols will continue over the weekend in the areas we know young people gather.”

Councillor Harry Trueman, Chair of the Safer Sunderland Partnership, added: “The city council is working with schools and community safety partners to support the police in taking appropriate action.

"Police are engaging with the schools involved and providing reassurance with extra officers on patrol in the areas around them.

"We have been advised by the police that there is nothing to suggest the incidents were racially motivated."

Sergeant Stephanie Reynolds from British Transport Police, SSWS: “In recent weeks we have experienced an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents on the rail network in Sunderland.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we’ve been working hard with Northumbria Police to deter, disrupt and arrest offenders.

“In recent weeks, we have banned a number of individuals from using the railway as a result of unacceptable behaviour. We’ll continue to use these tactics, as well as prosecuting offenders to ensure crime is nipped in the bud.

“If you every experience anti-social behaviour or crime on the rail network then please let us know.

"You can do this by discreetly sending us a text on 61016, in an emergency always dial 999."