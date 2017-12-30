Six cars still missing after raiders steal vehicles in burglarly

Police are trying to track down six vehicles after an overnight raid.

Officers say a number of vehicles were stolen in the incident in the Seaham area, and six vehicles remain outstanding.

The crime took place between 5pm on Wednesday December 27 and 10am on Thursday December 28.

The list of vehicles still missing:

Red Land Rover Discovery, PE07AUN

Silver Ford CMAX, SY08MGX

Silver Vauxhall Astra, SH06FFB

Red Ford Focus, EF64OUW

Blue Renault Megane, NY54EDK

Grey Ford Fusion, YM04CCZ

A spokesman said: "Please contact police on 101 quoting incident reference DHM-28122017-0125 should any of these vehicles be seen.

"Alternatively please contact DC 2600 Bates at Peterlee CID on 0191 3752611."