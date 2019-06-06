A police dog uncovered a group of people hiding in bushes of the A19 after a lorry parked up by the road sparked calls of concern to the police.

Northumbria Police have thanked an eagle eyed member of the public who contacted police after seeing a group of people fleeing the back of a lorry.

At about 8.20pm, Tuesday, police received a report of a suspicious lorry parked in a layby on the A19.

Officers attended the scene and found bottles of urine, bags and clothing in the back of the lorry.

Police Dog Pike and his handler arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the area and found six people hiding in nearby bushes.

The five men, aged 25, 26, 29, 31 and 35, and one woman, aged 19, were all arrested on suspicion of entering the country illegally and have since been referred to Immigration.

Neighbourhood Sergeant James Brady, from Northumbria Police, said: “This was a very quick response to a very vigilant member of the public and showed great police team work.

“We always ask the public to report anything suspicious to us and will continue to investigate any matters reported to us.”

The lorry was searched as it was parked up at Sandy’s Letch in North Tyneside.