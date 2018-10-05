Shopkeeper, 63, fights off knife-wielding raider with swift kick in failed robbery at Sunderland store

A shopkeeper saw off a knifeman with a swift kick when the raider attempted to rob his store.

Ken Khaira had been opening up his Londis store as usual when a masked man made his way around the counter and threatened the businessman, demanding money.

Ken Khaira owner of the Londis store, in Lincoln Avenue, Silksworth, who fought off a knife wielding robber

Despite being faced with a knife, Ken, 63, kicked his attacker and chased him out of the shop on Lincoln Avenue in Silksworth.

Speaking about the incident, the shopkeeper, said: “I’d just opened up the shop and was switching the Lottery machine on.

“I have someone who helps me with the papers and he was putting the magazines return box outside when the man came in.

“He came round to the corner of the counter and looks to see if anyone is there, then came back with his hand up with the knife.

The knifeman threatens Ken

“He shouted ‘I have a knife, give me the money’. I kicked him in the feet and he stumbled backwards before running away.

“I don’t think he ever expected me to fight back. Nothing like that has ever happened to me before, but my instinct was to fight back. It could have been very different if he’d slashed me.”

Ken is a well respected member of the community in Silksworth where he’s ran his store since 1984 and says residents have been very supportive of him in the wake of the failed robbery.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which took place at 6.30am on September 27. Enquiries to identify the person responsible are ongoing and anyone who may have seen him in the area is asked to contact police.

Ken defends himself

He is described as white, aged in his 20s and wearing all black.

After the attempted robbery in the Londis store, the man then fled in the direction of Westgate Avenue.

People who can assist detectives with their investigation are being asked to call 101 quoting log 160 27/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ken Khaira owner of the Londis store, in Lincoln Avenue, Silksworth, who fought off a knife wielding robber