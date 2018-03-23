Shop worker threatened with knife as robbers grab cash from till

Two robbers threatened a cashier with a knife as they raided a newsagent shop's till of money.

The incident took place at Henry’s Newsagents, Seaside Lane in Easington Colliery at around 7.30pm yesterday.

Two men entered the store, and one threatened the cashier with a knife before taking a quantity of cash from the till.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Marco Fantin, of Peterlee CID, said: “This was a terrible ordeal for the cashier, who has been left shaken by the incident.

“I’d ask anyone who has any information relating to the robbery to contact us as soon as possible.”

You can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 443 of March 22.