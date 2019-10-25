Shakilah Ahmed, who owns the Premier Village Lane Store in Washington Village, was shutting up the shop with a colleague at around 10pm on Thursday night when she was targeted by a man with a knife.

Now police have launched a man hunt for the robber and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Shakilah, who has owned the store for 16 years, said: “I am in shock, I am upset and I am angry.

“I saw the man stood outside of the shop and I thought he was just waiting for someone.

“But then he came in when I was behind the till helping to close up and threatened me.

“It’s just shocking.”

In April 2019 it was targeted by a robber carrying a large knife who also stole cigarettes.

Shakilah continued: “This is the second time it has happened in seven months.

“It’s so terrifying and I am still in shock, it’s just upsetting.”

Shakila said that she has handed the CCTV to police who have confirmed they have now launched an investigation to find those responsible for the robbery.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 9.45pm on Thursday, police received a report of a robbery at Washington Village Store.

"It was reported that a man entered the store in possession of a bladed article and threatened staff.

"The man then demanded money and cigarettes to be handed over, before making off.

"Nobody was injured but the victims were left shaken by the incident.

"An investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible.