Darran Read caused horrific injuries

But it turned into a night of horror for the woman as Read suddenly snapped into a violent rage and carried out the unprovoked attack at his Sunderland home.

Covered in blood and with serious injuries to her head, arms and face, the helpless victim feared for her life as Read continued drinking and prolonged her suffering by refusing to call 999.

The saucepan Read used to beat his victim

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read, of Roseville Street, Sunderland, was found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in May.

On Monday, a judge jailed him for 14 years with an extra four years on licence.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Jonathan Dent, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an incredibly upsetting and horrific case that saw a man befriend a woman on a night out, before carrying out a horrendous and sustained attack on her.

“The victim was absolutely terrified and feared for her life as this charming stranger turned into a monster, causing her devastating injuries after hitting her over the head with a saucepan.

The horrifying injuries to her arms

“Read is a clearly a danger to society and cannot be trusted to live lawfully in our community. He showed no remorse at any stage of this investigation, and there can be no doubt that his victim will have to live with the consequences of his disgraceful actions for the rest of her life.

“I sincerely hope this sentence can give the victim some kind of closure following this awful incident, and I would like to thank her for her amazing bravery throughout this case which enabled us to take a dangerous offender off the streets.”

The victim spent a number of days in hospital following the ordeal and said she believed that her life was in danger.

In a statement read out in court, the woman said: “He attacked me in what I can only describe as being the most horrific time of my life and I truly believe he was trying to kill me. The attack caused me so much pain, I was in hospital for days after and when I was released I couldn’t look after myself as my arms were in casts.”

The victim found it hard to look after herself because he arms were in casts

In a trial in May, Read was convicted of wounding with intent but cleared of attempted murder, rape and false imprisonment.

Darran Read

The blood splatters after the horrifying attack