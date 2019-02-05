Shocking footage shows car driving along A690 without a tyre

This shocking footage shows a motorist driving along the A690 without a tyre.

Stunned drivers looked on aghast as the black Renault Megane drove along the busy dual carriageway without a tyre on the driver's side front wheel.

The incident was witnessed by Sharam Raza, who was travelling down the A690 when he saw a car in front swerving before clipping the central reservation.

His partner grabbed his mobile and started to record the driver only to realise when they passed the vehicle it had no front wheel.

They contacted the police who managed to catch up with the driver and his passenger.

“We saw the car and could see sparks coming from underneath it," said Mr Raza, from Sunderland.

“We managed to get three videos which have been passed onto the police.”

A spokeswoman for Norhumbria Police said: "At about 3.55pm on Tuesday, January 8, police received a report of a dangerous driver on Durham Road, Houghton.

"Officers were deployed after reports that a black Renault Megane was driving without a tyre.

"Officers located the vehicle and a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit."