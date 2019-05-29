'She told police she had had a couple of Sambucas': Motorist admits drink driving at McDonald's in Sunderland

A woman who runs a mobile sandwich van has been banned for drink driving at a burger drive-through.

Dawn Richardson was abusive to staff at McDonald's in Farringdon, Sunderland, when her food took too long to arrive.

Police were called after Richardson driving her Mercedes attempted to enter the drive-through, which was shut.

"When she got out of her car it was noticed she was staggering and her speech was slurred," prosecutor Laura Rimell told South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

"When arrested, she told police she had had a couple of Sambucas.

"Her breath reading was 55, compared to the legal limit of 35.

Richardson, 59, of Santorin Close, Sunderland, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Moor Lane, Sunderland, on May 12.

The court heard she has two previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol, including one in the last 10 years which means she must be banned for a minimum of three years.

In mitigation, the court heard Richardson denied being rude to staff, but admitted she had complained to her friend about the time it took to be served.

She denied staggering, saying she doesn't walk very well due to an old hip and knee injury from riding.

Richardson was banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £322 costs.