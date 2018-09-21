Sex beast businessman jailed for eight years for a string of offences on a girl

A businessman has been jailed today for a series of sexual assaults on a schoolgirl.

Bulent Hepurker, 59, was the boss of The Good Food Company (NE) which manufactured doner kebabs on the South West Industrial Estate in Peterlee.

Up until May 2013 the firm operated from an industrial estate in Hartlepool.

Hepurker was convicted after a five-day trial by a jury at Teesside Crown Court of nine offences of indecent assault and two of gross indecency with a young girl.

He was the sole director of The Good Food Company since 2012 but he resigned on August 1, and company records show that he was succeeded by Nathan Hepurker

Passing sentence at Teesside Crown Court today, Judge Deborah Sherwin told him that the present sentences for his crimes were now higher, but she had to impose the ones that existed at the time of the offences.

The judge said: “It is clear that those offences have left marked scars upon her.”

Hepurker, of Hadrian Court, Ponteland, who wore a smart blue suit and tie, was jailed for eight years.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life, and given an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the girl.