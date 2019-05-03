Sex attacker jailed for offences carried out as child back behind bars after another victim comes forward

A sex attacker who was jailed for offences carried out when he was a child has been put back behind bars after another victim came forward.

Dean Brown served a prison sentence for attacks on schoolgirls, who he took to a woodland area, when he was not yet a teenager himself.

At Newcastle Crown Court the 25-year-old courier firm manager has now been put back in jail after another victim told police he targeted her around a decade ago, when she was a young child.

Prosecutor Christine Egerton told the court Brown, who was then a teenager, had warned the girl not to tell anyone and told her it was "just our little secret, ok".

Miss Egerton added: "She told the defendant at the time she didn't want to do it and she didn't like it."

Brown, of Dunlin Drive, Ayton, Washington, admitted two sexual assault charges and two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to three years and nine months behind bars, with lifelong sex offender registration and a ten year sexual harm prevention order.

The judge told him: "She told you she didn't want to do what you were making her do and she didn't like it.

"You told her she wasn't to tell anyone and it was your little secret."

The victim said in a statement what Brown did to her had been kept "locked inside me since then" but now feels all the built up anxiety and emotion pouring out.

She added: "This is something I am going to have to live with for the rest of my life."

Vince Ward, defending, said Brown has developed into an adult who has no sexual interest in children and has made a "positive contribution to society" since his release from the last sentence.

Mr Ward added: "He was a child himself when the offences were committed."