Seven teenagers charged with murder of 18-year-old Jack Woodley in Houghton

Northumbria Police received a report of an altercation near The Britannia pub on Newbottle Street shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, October 16.

Emergency services attended and found Jack Woodley, 18, severely injured.

The teenager, who was originally from the Durham area but had recently moved to Sunderland, was taken to hospital but passed away from his injuries on Sunday, October 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley, inset, died following an incident in Houghton on Saturday, October 16.

Nine teenagers were arrested on suspicion of wounding and seven, aged between 14 and 17, were charged with murder overnight.

They are due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates this morning (Wednesday, October 20).

Two teenagers, both aged 15, have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks is leading the investigation and she said specialist officers were continuing to support the victim’s family.

In a statement, she said: “Our thoughts remain with Jack’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that as all seven of those charged are under the age of 18, they are legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified in connection with this incident.

"I would urge people to not speculate or name them online as this could severely impact our investigation, which remains ongoing.

“Our inquiries will continue and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who has not yet come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.