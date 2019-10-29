Seven arrested following report of masked men carrying weapons in a Sunderland Asda car park

Officers were called to Asda, in Ryhope Street South, at around 9.20pm on Monday, October 28, to reports that a group of men were acting suspiciously before leaving the scene in three vehicles.

The police helicopter could be heard in Sunderland on Monday night as officers tracked down the three vehicles – one was Corporation Road, one was Toward Road, and one was the A1231 between the Queen Alexandra Bridge and the Spire Bridge – and seven men were arrested and brought into custody.

The seven men have now been released with no further action to be taken after no weapons were found.

Police were called to the Asda in Ryhope to reports men were wearing masks and acting suspiciously

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 9.20pm yesterday (Monday), police were called to Asda on Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, following a report that a group of men were acting suspiciously.

“It was reported that the men had turned up in the car park wearing masks and were believed to be carrying flags and weapons. The individuals then left the scene in three vehicles.

“Police located the vehicles in question and arrested seven men who were brought into custody.

“No weapons were found and officers were satisfied that no criminal actions had taken place. The seven men have since been released with no further action to be taken.

One of the vehicles was stopped on the A1231