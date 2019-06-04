Serial Sunderland thief back behind bars after stealing cleaner's handbag from pub

A serial thief is behind bars after one of his victims put out a Facebook appeal to get her stolen property back.

Ricky Elliott, who was out of prison on licence, took a handbag belonging to a cleaner who was working at Fitzgeralds pub in Sunderland last October 29, before the bar opened to the public for the day.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the quick-thinking employee put out a Facebook appeal, containing CCTV images and got her bag, minus some of the contents, back.

Elliott, who has convictions for 169 previous offences, was identified by police as the thief.

Prosecutor Stuart Graham told the court: "She realised her bag had been stolen.

"Fortunately, she put out a message on Facebook to state it was missing.

"It was returned, without the £9 in cash and other personal items.

"A police constable recognised the defendant from the images circulated in relation to that."

The 42-year-old, who was also on a suspended sentence for similar offending, admitted theft of that handbag and another bag he took from a car parked in the city two weeks earlier.

He was convicted at magistrates court of burglary and fraud after he took a purse from another bag, which belonged to a worker at the National Slimming

Centre at Waterloo Road, during a break-in at the premises last August.

The purse contained a bank card, which Elliott used to purchase £105 worth of goods from shops as well as jewellery belonging to the victim's late mother.

Judge Penny Moreland jailed Elliott, of Raine Grove, Sunderland, for a total of 18 months.

The judge told Elliott: "I am pleased to hear you have been dealing with your drug addiction, which, I am sure, is at the root of all of your offending."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Elliott comes from a good and supportive family but will remain in a "hapless state" until he combats his drug misuse for good.

Mr Adams added: "His drug misuse is just so entrenched.

"He is trying."