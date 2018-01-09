Serial Sunderland criminal back in jail for raiding car just eight days after being released from prison

A serial criminal who stole property from a delivery driver's car just eight days after being released from his last prison sentence is now back behind bars.

Anthony Richmond, who has convictions for 162 previous offences, was armed with a stanley knife when he helped himself to a satnav system and personal belongings from the unlocked Renault Megan, which was parked at Esplanade West in Sunderland.



The-31-year-old who had been let out of jail on licence on July 21, was arrested nearby, carrying the blade and a small amount of cannabis and sent straight back to prison to complete his sentence, which was due to end in March.



At Newcastle Crown Court Richmond, of no fixed address, admitted theft of the property from the car, which was worth a total of around £100, having an article with a blade and possessing cannabis.



Judge Tim Gittins has now sentenced him to eight months behind bars.



The judge told him: "You were released on July 21 last year and by July 29 you had committed these offences.



"The car belonged to a takeaway delivery driver and the items you stole included his satnav. This would have been extremely inconvenient for someone trying to earn a modest living."



Judge Gittins said he accepted Richmond had not harmed or threatened anyone with the stanley knife and had just had it in his pocket.



Jamie Adams, defending, said Richmond is "intelligent and articulate" but his life has been blighted by drug use.



Mr Adams said: "It has been very difficult for him to try and sort himself out."



Mr Adams said Richmond is "trying to turn his life around" and had been carrying the stanley blade as he had been cutting carpets with it that morning, not because he planned to use it for any criminal activity.