Serial pest warned he would kill police officer in angry probation office outburst

A serial pest who warned he would kill a police officer while shouting threats inside a city probation office has been jailed.

Robert Smith was being interviewed by officials at the service at Frederick Street, in Sunderland, in January when he issued the warning, during an angry outburst, about the officer he had a grudge against.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one worker told police she was "quite alarmed" by the 21-year-old's behaviour.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told the court Smith, of Edward Street, Hetton, is banned from certain parts of Sunderland under the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed in December 2017.

Smith admitted his rage at the probation office was a breach of the order.

He admitted two further breaches in relation to him being in parts of Sunderland he is banned from.

Judge Penny Moreland jailed Smith for 12 months.

The judge told him: "During your visit to the probation office, while you were being interviewed, you behaved in a way which was aggressive and made threats to kill a police officer against whom you had a grudge."

The judge said the latest offences amount to a total of seven breaches of the Criminal Behaviour Order, within just over a year of it being imposed.

Penny Hall, defending, said Smith has sought help with his problems.

Miss Hall added: "Two of the breaches involved him going to areas he was prevented from going to but no distress was caused.

"Where he has caused distress, at the probation office, after making threats and shouting he then went outside.

"He then went back in a few minutes later to apologise to the probation officers, effectively saying that he didn't mean the threats, he was just angry and was sorry for his behaviour."