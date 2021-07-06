Serial burglar tried to bite householder who caught him in the kitchen of his Sunderland home

Michael Taylor struggled with a man who found him in his kitchen at Chester Mews in Sunderland and tried to bite him in a bid to get away.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the brave victim, with the help of a neighbour, detained the 25-year-old raider until police arrived and arrested him.

Prosecutor Nick Adlington told the court the victim had been at home in the afternoon of December 7 last year when he heard a noise from the kitchen.

Michael Taylor.

Mr Adlington said: "He looked in the kitchen and saw the defendant.

"He shouted at him, a man he said he has never seen before. He described him wearing gloves.

"The complainant tried to take hold of the defendant and there was a struggle.

"The complainant was wearing slippers and lost his footing and the defendant made it out but he caught up with him.

"There was another struggle and the defendant was pinned to the ground, while making comments at the complainant and at one point tried to bite him.

"A neighbour arrived on the scene and called the police, who arrived a short time later and the defendant was arrested."

The court heard at the time of the break-in, Taylor was on bail after being caught in the enclosed yard of a property at Corning Road, Sunderland, while the householders were away on holiday last February.

A neighbour who spotted and challenged him put an alert on a Neighbourhood Watch group and when residents checked CCTV Taylor was spotted trying the garage doors at two other properties.

Taylor, of Hume Street, Sunderland, who has previous burglary convictions on his record, admitted being found in enclosed premises and two charges of attempted burglary.

He was convicted by a jury of burglary with intent to steal by a jury.

The court heard his offences had a "huge impact" on the victims.

One said: "That young lad didn't even look concerned there was CCTV, it certainly didn't put him off."

Judge Christopher Prince sentenced Taylor to three-and-a-half years behind bars.

The judge told him: "People should be allowed to rest safe in their homes.

"People should be able to go on with their lives without living in fear the whole time of what will happen."

Penny Hall, defending, said Taylor has used his time constructively while in prison on remand, in lockdown conditions, and has sought assistance.

Miss Hall said Taylor had a difficult time at school and has learning difficulties.