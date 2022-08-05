Sentencing of Jack Woodley's killers delayed due to 'incident' outside Newcastle Crown Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old Jack Woodley died in October 2021 after being attacked on the way home from Houghton Feast.

A trial held at Newcastle Crown Court heard that Jack, who has been remembered by his family as a “cheeky, blue-eyed boy”, was kicked, punched and stamped on by his attackers, who would not let him leave the scene and prevented others from helping him.

He was fatally stabbed in the back and later died in hospital.

Ten youths convicted of his murder in June, who are now aged between 14 and 18 and cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to be sentenced at the same court today (Friday, August 5).

Sentencing proceedings were expected to get underway at 10.30am on Friday, but as of 12.30pm the hearing had still not begun.

A clerk explained that the hearing had been delayed due to an incident outside court.

Police officers stood on the steps of the building, preventing anyone from entering.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson later said: "Shortly after 10am today (Friday), we became aware of a disturbance outside of Newcastle Crown Court.

"Officers were at the scene and swiftly arrested three males on suspicion of breach of the peace and affray. They remain in police custody at this time."

During the trial, jurors heard that while only one of the youths inflicted the fatal stab wound which would claim Jack’s life, the other nine were guilty of his murder due to the “concept of joint enterprise”.

Speaking at an earlier hearing this week, Jack’s mum Zoe McGill said her whole family would be "forever haunted” by the death of her son, who was just days away from starting a new job at Amazon when he was killed.

She added: "This has ruined our family's lives and life will never be the same again without Jack."

Speaking as his son’s killers were convicted in June, Jack’s dad John Woodley said: “Jack had his whole life ahead of him, he was just 18 years old.