See the moment a Sunderland chef was cornered by paedophile hunters Guardians of the North

Illegal pictures that had been kept for over a decade were uncovered when a chef was cautioned by the police for trying to groom a 14-year-old girl after being snared by paedophile hunters.

Thomas Worley thought he had been having an explicit online conversation with an underage girl but the teen's profile had actually been set up by Guardians of the North.

Thomas Worley.

As a result of the illicit chat, the 31-year-old, of Toward Road, Hendon, Sunderland, was given a caution by the police in April last year for attempted grooming.

Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time of his arrest, Worley's computer equipment was seized and examined.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the examination revealed eight indecent images of children, all of the least serious category of their type.

Mr Wardlaw told the court: "He accepts the eight images, of girls aged between 16 and 17, were images from open websites.

"The images were downloaded prior to 2009 and covered a period between 2004 and 2008, when he was aged between 18 and 22, and to the best of his recollection he had not accessed the photographs since 2009."

Worley pleaded guilty to possessing eight indecent images of children.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to a community order for two years with sex offender treatment programme requirements.

Worley must sign the sex offenders register and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

The judge said the grooming behaviour Worley was cautioned for was "relevant to background" but not what he was being sentenced for today.

Peter Walsh, mitigating, said Worley, an out-of-work trained chef, has never been in trouble before.

Mr Walsh added: "The girls were aged between 16 and 17, when he himself was in his late teens and early 20s.

"We are dealing with offending that occurred some years ago."