See shocking moment motor menace drives head-on at police before dodging at the last-minute in Sunderland street

This is the worrying moment a rogue driver headed on a collision course with police before turning at the last minute to avoid a head-on smash.

An officer in the patrol car braced himself as motor menace Adam Calvert, 29, of Salem Hill, Sunderland, drove straight at his vehicle before turning suddenly to prevent a head-on collision.

The car heads towards police

The incident happened in Chester Road, and was captured on the police vehicle's CCTV camera.

The court heard between January and June this year Calvert was caught on CCTV driving four different cars on 11 occasions, and drove dangerously twice.

In February, Calvert, who was behind the wheel of a Peugeot, refused to stop for police on Chester Road in the city and officers, who saw a group of schoolchildren nearby, declined to give chase.

Adam Calvert

He then appeared, coming from the other direction, in the wrong lane, toward the officers' patrol car, before suddenly turned right to avoid the car.

Calvert pleaded guilty to 11 offences of driving while disqualified, an offence he already has nine previous convictions for. He also admitted two charges of dangerous driving, which he has been convicted of five times in the past.



He was sentenced to 20 months behind bars with a three year road ban.

